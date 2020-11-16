Overview of Dr. Mohamed Sebai, MD

Dr. Mohamed Sebai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sebai works at Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc. in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoporosis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.