Dr. Mohamed Shalaby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clin Found|Ochsner Heart And Vascular Institute



Dr. Shalaby works at The Heart Center in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.