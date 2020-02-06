Dr. Mohamed Summakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Summakia, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Summakia, MD
Dr. Mohamed Summakia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Summakia's Office Locations
- 1 2516 Lillian Miller Pkwy Ste 110, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 243-0202
- 2 6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 257, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (940) 243-0202
-
3
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-6280
-
4
Precision Endocrinology3300 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 243-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summakia?
Dr. Summakia is beyond great. He explains everything in great detail. You can tell he truly cares about his patients and their wellbeing.
About Dr. Mohamed Summakia, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962430553
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summakia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summakia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summakia has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Summakia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.