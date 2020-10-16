See All Pediatricians in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Mohamed Tantawi, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Tantawi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Tantawi works at Hackensack Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Pediatrics
    177 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-8222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchospasm
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchospasm
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchospasm
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fever-Induced Seizure
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Love love love Dr. Mo Tantawi! He is truly one of the kindest human beings you will ever meet. He is patient. He takes time with us. You can tell that he really genuinely cares about his patients. That isn't something you can fake. We used to go to a different practice when our first child was born. We were so unhappy because the doctor used to rush us in and out and never seemed to really care. We switched to Dr. Mo based on recommendations from three different friends. We are so glad we did. We now bring our 3 children to him and have always felt that we are getting the best care. The staff are friendly. And we've met the other docs and like them very much. He is a busy doc which is a reflection of how many patients love him and are loyal to him. But the interactions are quality. And the advice is always solid. And in the end we leave each visit feeling our children are in the best care. Thank you Dr. Mo!!!
    MichaelN — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Mohamed Tantawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114945888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cornell Medical Center - New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Tantawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tantawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tantawi works at Hackensack Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tantawi’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

