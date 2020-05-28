Overview of Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD

Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Zeitoun works at Advance Endocrinolgy&Diabts Ctr in Hobart, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.