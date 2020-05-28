See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hobart, IN
Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (95)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD

Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Zeitoun works at Advance Endocrinolgy&Diabts Ctr in Hobart, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeitoun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Endocrinology & Diabetes Center PC
    1600 S Lake Park Ave Ste 1104, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 945-0600
  2. 2
    Advanced Endocrinology & Diabetes Center PC
    2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 204, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 945-0600
  3. 3
    3800 Saint Mary Rd Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 945-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • Northwest Health- Starke
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 28, 2020
    I see Dr. Zeitoun every quarter. His is very attentive and listens to what I have to say. His staff is always helpful when I need to get my prescriptions refilled. His has helped tremendously with my diabetes.
    Fred Martin — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1356306799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Aleppo Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeitoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeitoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeitoun has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeitoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

