Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD
Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Zeitoun's Office Locations
Advanced Endocrinology & Diabetes Center PC1600 S Lake Park Ave Ste 1104, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 945-0600
Advanced Endocrinology & Diabetes Center PC2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 204, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 945-0600
- 3 3800 Saint Mary Rd Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 945-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Zeitoun every quarter. His is very attentive and listens to what I have to say. His staff is always helpful when I need to get my prescriptions refilled. His has helped tremendously with my diabetes.
About Dr. Mohamed Zeitoun, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356306799
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Aleppo Med Sch
