Dr. Mohamedali Ismailjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamedali Ismailjee, MD
Dr. Mohamedali Ismailjee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They completed their residency with LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ismailjee's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Directions (951) 208-7229Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Riverside Medical Clinic12742 Limonite Ave, Eastvale, CA 92880 Directions (951) 355-7513
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ismailjee is amazing. He is professional, patient, kind, and thorough in his visits. He was not my original OB but he saved my baby’s life with his thorough approach in his medical practice. You can tell he takes pride in his work and cares for any patient he encounters. He took an incredibly terrifying situation and made me feel comforted and confident in the next steps. I am so grateful I met him when I did and would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Mohamedali Ismailjee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1952594715
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
