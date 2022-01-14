Overview of Dr. Mohamedaouf Khaznadar, MD

Dr. Mohamedaouf Khaznadar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Khaznadar works at Health Care Clinic in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.