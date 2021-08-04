Dr. Mohammad Abbass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Abbass, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbass?
I had a great experience with Dr. Abbass. He was kind, he listened, took his time with me. I felt he did what I needed.
About Dr. Mohammad Abbass, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1730508052
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
