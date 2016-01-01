Dr. Abu Zaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad Abu Zaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Abu Zaid, MD
Dr. Mohammad Abu Zaid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Abu Zaid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abu Zaid's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Urology535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 217-3805
-
2
Iuhp Bone Marrow Interpretation Laboratory1030 W Michigan St # C5226, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-8157
-
3
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (215) 955-1085Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abu Zaid?
About Dr. Mohammad Abu Zaid, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1720392798
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu Zaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu Zaid works at
Dr. Abu Zaid has seen patients for Myeloma and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu Zaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abu Zaid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu Zaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu Zaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu Zaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.