Dr. Mohammad Afridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Afridi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital.
Dr. Afridi works at
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-1888
Afridi & Hageman Doctors5705 Monclova Rd Ste 205, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 482-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1902809312
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Med College Ohio
- Med College Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Afridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afridi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afridi speaks Arabic and Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Afridi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afridi.
