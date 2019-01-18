Overview of Dr. Mohammad Afzal, MD

Dr. Mohammad Afzal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Afzal works at Mid-atlantic Institute of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine LLC in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.