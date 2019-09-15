Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ahmad, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ahmad, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Ahmad works at Atlanta Behavioral Medicine Inc. in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.