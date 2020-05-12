Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadinia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmadinia's Office Locations
Reza Ahmadinia M.d. Inc.18112 US Highway 18 Ste 101, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-2243
Victor Valley Global Medical Center15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-8691
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven't ran into a doctor like him in a long time hes a great doctor. Thankful to have him.
About Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
