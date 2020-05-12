Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ahmadinia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmadinia works at Dr.Reza Ahmadinia in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.