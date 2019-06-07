Dr. Mohammad Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Akbar, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Akbar, MD
Dr. Mohammad Akbar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Akbar works at
Dr. Akbar's Office Locations
Pottsville Office26 S Centre St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-5751Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough takes his time to explain. Listen to you. I didn’t feel rushed and he was very nice. His office staff was awesome, they were very helpful and did not feel like I was putting them out if I asked a question. I would highly recommend Dr Akabar and his office staff to anyone of friends
About Dr. Mohammad Akbar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Urdu
- 1568430973
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Logan Meml Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akbar speaks Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
