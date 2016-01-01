Dr. Mohammad Akmal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akmal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Akmal, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Akmal, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Akmal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia & Interventional Pain Management Center12821 Oak Hill Ave Ste 2, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 313-0171Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akmal?
About Dr. Mohammad Akmal, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1689669616
Education & Certifications
- 1991-94
- 1990-91
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akmal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akmal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akmal works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Akmal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akmal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akmal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akmal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.