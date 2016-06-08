Dr. Mohammad Al-Bataineh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Bataineh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Al-Bataineh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Al-Bataineh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Al-Bataineh works at
Locations
-
1
Lowry Radiology Associates2922 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Directions (215) 762-4641
-
2
Heart Rhythm Center of Philadelphia, LLC, Philadelphia, PA2945 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Directions (267) 457-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Bataineh?
Great doctor! He is easy to talk to and makes you feel comfortable. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Mohammad Al-Bataineh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1295783413
Education & Certifications
- Saint Josephs Hospital
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Bataineh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Bataineh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Bataineh works at
Dr. Al-Bataineh has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Bataineh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Bataineh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Bataineh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Bataineh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Bataineh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Bataineh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.