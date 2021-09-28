See All Hematologists in Tiffin, OH
Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD

Hematology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD

Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tiffin, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
4.4 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
4.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
3.3 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Al-Nsour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 200, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 455-8122
  2. 2
    Mercy Health- Perrysburg Imaging and Lab Services
    12621 Eckel Junction Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-3232
  3. 3
    Mercy St Anne Hospital Laboratory
    3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 407-1200
  4. 4
    Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital
    12623 Eckel Junction Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 368-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Nsour?

    Sep 28, 2021
    I feel that Dr. Al-Nsour has always been thorough during my visits. He is compassionate, friendly & makes you comfortable. He takes his time & answers all my questions & makes sure that I understand. I would recommend him to anyone who needs his services. Diane. T.
    Diane — Sep 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al-Nsour to family and friends

    Dr. Al-Nsour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Al-Nsour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821075086
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Nsour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Nsour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Nsour has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Nsour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Nsour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Nsour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Nsour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Nsour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.