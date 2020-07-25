Overview

Dr. Mohammad Alam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Alam works at Family Medicine and Geriatrics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.