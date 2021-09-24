Overview

Dr. Mohammad Alam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Alam works at Mohammad Alam MD in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.