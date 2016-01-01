Dr. Mohammad Alghrouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alghrouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Alghrouz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Alghrouz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Llp755 N 11th St Ste P2200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-1192
Christus Jasper Mem Home Care2014 S Wheeler St Ste 200, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 385-1780
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
