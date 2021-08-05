Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
1
Comprehensive Rheumatology Care242 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-5660
2
Comprehensive Arthritis Care, PLLC353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 201A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Macon Community Hospital
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get in quickly for a new patient appointment. Other offices were telling me months out and I was able to see Dr. Ali within weeks. The staff was friendly. I'm happy to see that they are paperless and caring for our environment. They saw me even without insurance and they have really fair self-pay rates. The check-in process was super friendly. Dr. Ali's nurse was so kind to me. I came into the office not knowing what was wrong with me and left with an actual diagnosis and am glad there are treatment plans that will help me. Thank you for your time and support. I will be referring my friends and family to your office.
About Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, German, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
- 1871696096
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks German, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.