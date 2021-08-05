See All Rheumatologists in Hendersonville, TN
Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (73)
Map Pin Small Hendersonville, TN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Dr. Ali works at Comprehensive Arthritis Care in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Rheumatology Care
    242 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 822-5660
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Arthritis Care, PLLC
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 201A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 822-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macon Community Hospital
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Aug 05, 2021
    I was able to get in quickly for a new patient appointment. Other offices were telling me months out and I was able to see Dr. Ali within weeks. The staff was friendly. I'm happy to see that they are paperless and caring for our environment. They saw me even without insurance and they have really fair self-pay rates. The check-in process was super friendly. Dr. Ali's nurse was so kind to me. I came into the office not knowing what was wrong with me and left with an actual diagnosis and am glad there are treatment plans that will help me. Thank you for your time and support. I will be referring my friends and family to your office.
    — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD
    About Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871696096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Comprehensive Arthritis Care in Hendersonville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ali speaks German, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

