Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Comprehensive Arthritis Care in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.