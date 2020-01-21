Dr. Alkayem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Alkayem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Upmc Altoona and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Alkayem's Office Locations
Upmc Altoona Surgery Center Lab800 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2708
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really feel that I lucked out getting Dr. Alkayem as my oncologist. My family physician noticed something wrong with the blood work on my annual physical on a Wednesday, called up Dr. Alkayem, and I had an appointment with him the very next day. A few more tests and within a week he had me diagnosed with a variety of lymphoma (blood cancer). He also referred me to a blood cancer specialist in Pittsburgh to be safe. Treatment started immediately (chemo) and was very effective. The particular variety of lymphoma I have can never be cured, but it can be controlled. So - I see the good doctor 4 times a year for blood tests and analysis. He is excellent in researching and explaining things in very understandable terms. He is very committed to providing the best care he can to all his patients. I have no qualms about dealing with him whatsoever.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427434158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alkayem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkayem works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkayem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkayem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.