Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Ansari works at TX Tech Univ Hlth Science Ctr in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.