Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari's Office Locations
-
1
Horizon Sleep Medicine Services Inc6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 280, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 934-9265Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansari?
He saved my life. He knew within minutes what was wrong with me and followed up with my treatment at the hospital. He is an angel on earth. Very knowledgeable in his area of expertise. My family and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1164520581
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Cedar-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Asthma, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari speaks Armenian, Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.