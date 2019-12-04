Dr. Mohammad Asif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Asif, MD
Dr. Mohammad Asif, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.
Dr. Asif's Office Locations
Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr Card201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7023
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by him for obstructed vein in 2007 and since then I was under his treatment.He is wonderful cardiologist and a kind person.
About Dr. Mohammad Asif, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912954413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
