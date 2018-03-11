Overview of Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD

Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Aslam works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.