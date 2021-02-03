See All Neurologists in New Albany, MS
Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD

Neurology
2.7 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD

Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Albany, MS. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Assaf works at Neurology Outreach Clinic in New Albany, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Assaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Albany Location
    200 State Highway 30 W, New Albany, MS 38652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-8448
  2. 2
    Neurology Outreach Clinics
    6005 Park Ave Ste 722B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 684-3955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Cerebrovascular Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Migraine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Syncope
Tremor
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Meningiomas
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • QualChoice
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Feb 03, 2021
    I have been with this practice for 9 years. Professional staff. Dr. Assaf is knowledgeable, very through and does not rush the appointment. Rembers patients history, andcoordinates well with my other physicians. He and his staff responds promptly.
    Madeline K Phillips — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1205845468
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
