Overview of Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD

Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).



Dr. Azad works at Physicians East-Endocrinology in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.