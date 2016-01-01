Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD
Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).
Dr. Azad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azad's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians East PA1006 Wh Smith Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azad?
About Dr. Mohammad Azad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356699904
Education & Certifications
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azad works at
Dr. Azad has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.