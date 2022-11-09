See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (51)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Baig works at Endocrinology Diabetic Care Ctr in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology & Diabetes Care Center PA
    3226 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-0778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Goiter
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 09, 2022
    This doctor really listens to you and helps you in anyway he can office staff is very nice and helpful
    — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982640249
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

