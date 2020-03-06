Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, MD
Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa's Office Locations
- 1 10 Hospital Dr Ste 310, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 533-7772
-
2
Holyoke Medical Group Walk-in Care1962 MEMORIAL DR, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 534-2682
-
3
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2500
-
4
Mass Oncology Services5 Hospital Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2582
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The finest human being I've had the luck to know. Dr. is always calm and incredibly caring. I'm very blessed to be in his care
About Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
