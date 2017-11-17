Dr. Barra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Barra, MD
Dr. Mohammad Barra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
M Aslam Barra MD930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste E1, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 636-1212
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Doctor Barra has been my OBGYN for the past 15 plus years. He has seen me through the entirety of my reproductive youth, my 2 pregnancies and deliveries. He is an amazingly brilliant Doctor and surgeon. I had to have a hysterectomy/oophorectomy 5 months ago. Dr. Barra performed the surgery. My pain was minimal and my incision has healed beautifully. Most importantly, I feel so much better. I am a VERY complex patient. He makes me feel at ease and always listens and answers all of my questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1962501635
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Barra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barra has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barra.
