Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (15)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD

Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Basit works at New York Sleep Disorder Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Concourse Medical Office P C.
    2951 Grand Concourse Apt 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 220-4210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 02, 2017
    Hes a great sleep dr hes caring and compassionate diagnosed my sleep disorder quickly now im able to sleep soundly im grateful i would recommend to all
    Ms. Kj in Ny — Jul 02, 2017
    About Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295784445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basit accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Basit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basit works at New York Sleep Disorder Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Basit’s profile.

    Dr. Basit has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Basit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

