Overview of Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD

Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Basit works at New York Sleep Disorder Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.