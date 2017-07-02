Dr. Basit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD
Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Basit works at
Dr. Basit's Office Locations
Concourse Medical Office P C.2951 Grand Concourse Apt 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 Directions (718) 220-4210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes a great sleep dr hes caring and compassionate diagnosed my sleep disorder quickly now im able to sleep soundly im grateful i would recommend to all
About Dr. Mohammad Basit, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295784445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basit accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basit works at
Dr. Basit has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Basit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.