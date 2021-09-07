See All Neurologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD

Neurology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD

Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. 

Dr. Beiraghdar works at Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar Internal Medicine in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Beiraghdar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mildred Sanchez MD
    8700 Georgia Ave Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 437-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Beiraghdar?

Sep 07, 2021
Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar is a wonderful neurologist. Despite modern medicine’s infatuation with high-tech gadgetry, the single most powerful diagnostic tool is the doctor- patient conversation. Having a good doctor/patient relationship with Dr. Mohamed Beiraghdar proved to be essential in my healing. He was very attentive to my medical needs. In layman‘s terms he explained my illness and how my prescribed medication‘s would affect my body. He explained how certain nerves contributed to my pain and the medicine that would abate the pain. After several months under his care I found myself completely pain free. My hat goes off to my doctor for such wonderful work.
Billie James — Sep 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beiraghdar to family and friends

Dr. Beiraghdar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Beiraghdar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD.

About Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689834715
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beiraghdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beiraghdar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beiraghdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beiraghdar works at Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar Internal Medicine in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Beiraghdar’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beiraghdar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beiraghdar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beiraghdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beiraghdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mohammad Beiraghdar, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.