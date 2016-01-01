Dr. Bhaghani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Bhaghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Bhaghani, MD
Dr. Mohammad Bhaghani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Bhaghani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhaghani's Office Locations
-
1
Aspire Health Partners1800 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 875-3700
-
2
Hope Centers of Central Florida LLC101 E Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 246-6620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhaghani?
About Dr. Mohammad Bhaghani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1669567269
Education & Certifications
- HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaghani works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaghani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.