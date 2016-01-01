Overview of Dr. Mohammad Bhatti, MD

Dr. Mohammad Bhatti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta|University Of Alberta Faculty Of Med Edmonton Alb Canada and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Bhatti works at Crescent Urological Care in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.