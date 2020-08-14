See All Neurologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD

Neurology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD

Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Bolouri works at Alzheimer s Memory Center in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Josephine Huang, MD
Dr. Josephine Huang, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Lin, MD
Dr. Michelle Lin, MD
4.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Barrett, MD
Dr. Kevin Barrett, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Bolouri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alzheimers Memory Center
    10801 Monroe Rd Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bolouri?

    Aug 14, 2020
    We find Dr. Bolouri to be knowledgeable in his field. He explains everything in a clear and easy to understand manner . He is personable and kind. My husband and I both like him as my husbands doctor. m.Rostock
    Mae Rostock — Aug 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bolouri to family and friends

    Dr. Bolouri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bolouri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659322691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolouri works at Alzheimer s Memory Center in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bolouri’s profile.

    Dr. Bolouri has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.