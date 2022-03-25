Overview of Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Diligent Medical Care, PC in Union City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.