Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
New York Ent. Head and Neck Associates1 Brookdale Plz Rm 157, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6366
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional corteous staff, kept me inform during the wait. Dr Chaudhry was reassuring, easy to talk to and addressed all my concerns. Excellent ENT specialist! Thank you.
About Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1275602989
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhry speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.