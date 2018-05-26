Overview of Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhry works at New York Ent. Head and Neck Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.