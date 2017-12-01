Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Chaudhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates8243 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-1481
Richmond Cardiology Associates1850 Pocahontas Trl # 202, Quinton, VA 23141 Directions (804) 730-1481
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I went with multiple health issues properly documented and a possible course of action. Dr. Chaudry patiently read my notes, listened and made a recommendation. I was very impressed and convinced he has deep knowledge and experience and would provide me the best care possible. A truly outstanding young man.
- Allegheny General Hospital
- QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Crescent Model Higher Secondary School
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.