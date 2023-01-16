Overview of Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD

Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Choudhry works at Neurological Institute Of Central Florida in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.