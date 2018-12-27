Overview

Dr. Mohammad Daoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Daoud works at Memorial Health Care Endocrinolgy in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.