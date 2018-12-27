Dr. Mohammad Daoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Daoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
Memorial Healthcare Diabetes and Endocrinology802 W King St Ste E, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 729-4131
- Memorial Healthcare
Dr. Daoud truly cares for his patients. He takes the time to find out how the patient is doing and what is going on with the patient's health. Dr. Daoud is very smart and keeps up on the newest medications and treatment options. One of Memorial Hospital's best doctors.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Cleve Clin Foundation
- Seton Hall Univ./St. Joseph's Hospital and MC
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daoud has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daoud speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.