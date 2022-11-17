Overview

Dr. Mohammad Diab, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Diab works at The Dermatology Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.