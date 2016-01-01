See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. El-Rifai works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Tampa Palms
    16011 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. El-Rifai?

    Photo: Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. El-Rifai to family and friends

    Dr. El-Rifai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. El-Rifai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992112973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Rifai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Rifai works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. El-Rifai’s profile.

    Dr. El-Rifai has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Rifai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. El-Rifai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Rifai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.