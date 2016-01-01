Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Rifai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. El-Rifai works at
Locations
-
1
TGMG Tampa Palms16011 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa, FL 33647 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Rifai?
About Dr. Mohammad El-Rifai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- 1992112973
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Rifai accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. El-Rifai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. El-Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Rifai works at
Dr. El-Rifai has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Rifai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Rifai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Rifai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.