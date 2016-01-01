Overview

Dr. Mohammad Elbatta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Elbatta works at Inland Empire Medical Network Inc. in Pomona, CA with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.