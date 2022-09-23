Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Locations
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Bond Clinic PA199 Avenue B Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
takes time to explain, friendly, knowledgeable and skilled
About Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932213568
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Eldeeb has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
