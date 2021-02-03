Overview

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Faisal works at Mohammad A Faisal MD in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.