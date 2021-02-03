Dr. Mohammad Faisal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faisal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Faisal, MD
Dr. Mohammad Faisal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Mohammad A Faisal MD1283 SW State Road 47 Ste 104, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 758-5985Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Faisal and his staff are amazing. They are very patient and caring. I will continue to use this office.
About Dr. Mohammad Faisal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1801866405
- St Lukes Hosp
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Faisal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faisal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faisal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faisal has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faisal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faisal speaks Bengali.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Faisal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faisal.
