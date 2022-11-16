Overview of Dr. Mohammad Farooq, MD

Dr. Mohammad Farooq, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hopewell, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bolan Med College University Of Balochistan and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farooq works at River View On the Appomattox Health & Rehab Center in Hopewell, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Chester, VA and Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.