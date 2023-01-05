Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD
Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Craft Behavioral Health LLC10175 Fortune Pkwy Unit 1106, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 379-5928
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farooque is very friendly and knowledgeable.
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Dr. Farooque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooque accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooque has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farooque speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooque.
