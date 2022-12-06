Dr. Mohammad Fayyaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayyaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Fayyaz, MD
Dr. Mohammad Fayyaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-2517
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I met him for the first time and he was very patient and asked all the right questions. He listened and then made some recommendations! I would absolutely recommend him to my family and friends
About Dr. Mohammad Fayyaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992731616
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
