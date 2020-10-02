Dr. Mohammad Firozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Firozi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Firozi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Progress West Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology & Colon Cancer Screening763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 292-7305
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! I recently checked in at a local hospital with a fever and a run-down condition. I thought it was a carry over from a gal bladder operation I had about six months ago. I was destined to stay for 3 days with an army of doctors and nurses asking me questions, running blood tests, MRIs and a confusing aray of reports. Dr Firozi was on the hospital team as my gastronomic specialist. Most of the doctors were rather upset because they could find nothing wrong with me. I was finally discharged but Dr Firozi stayed on the trail and called me at home several time. He set up an endoscopic procedure and found that I had several polyps with evidence of recent bleeding. The polyps were removed and my strength and overall health have completely recovered. It is to his dogged pursuit of my problem that solved the issue. Thank you Dr Firozi!
About Dr. Mohammad Firozi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1962481648
Education & Certifications
- Dhaka Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firozi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firozi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firozi has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firozi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Firozi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firozi.
